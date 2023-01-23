Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.23.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest on the Monterey Park mass shooting: “The gunman behind the deadly dance hall shooting in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park may have been targeting his ex-wife on the Lunar New Year, the California city’s mayor said Monday. That revelation came as the death toll from Saturday’s shooting climbed to 11, with at least nine others still being treated for their wounds, officials said.”

* The latest on the Des Moines mass shooting: “Two students were killed Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines charter school, authorities said. The calls for help came about 12:50 p.m. CT. A third victim was listed in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters at the scene. The ages and affiliations of the victims were not immediately clear.”

* Rare seditious conspiracy convictions: “A jury on Monday convicted four members of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy in the second batch of guilty verdicts related to the extremist group’s efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election.”

* The Charles McGonigal story is extraordinary: “Federal prosecutors say the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York office laundered money, violated sanctions against Russia while working with a Russian oligarch and while still at the FBI took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a foreign national and former foreign intelligence official.”

* Richard Barnett’s Jan. 6 conviction: “An Arkansas man who was photographed during the Jan. 6 riot with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, was found guilty on all counts Monday after brief jury deliberations.”

* Jan. 6 arrests: “A Marine who said he was waiting for ‘Civil war 2’ and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.”

* This is difficult to understand: “Health officials in Tennessee say they will reject federal funding for groups that provide services to residents living with HIV. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it would no longer accept grant money from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earmarked for testing, prevention and treatment of HIV.”

* Navarro’s latest setback: “Peter Navarro, the coup-plotting crony of former President Donald Trump, has lost yet another bid to have federal contempt of Congress charges dismissed after ignoring a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee demanding documents and testimony.”

See you tomorrow.