Monday’s Mini-Report, 11.6.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Quite a day in New York: “Former President Donald Trump testified today in the $250 million civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. ... Trump’s testimony today quickly fell off the rails as he attacked the attorney general’s office as ‘haters,’ sidestepped questions and repeatedly went off on tangents. [Judge Arthur Engoron] told the former president’s lawyer to ‘control him’ and that ‘this isn’t a political rally.’”

* In Gaza: “Israel said its troops had reached Gaza’s coastline and split the enclave in two between ‘north Gaza’ and ‘south Gaza’ in its ground operation against Hamas. That development is likely to fuel new questions about the fate of the Palestinians now massing in the southern half of the Strip, which continues to suffer intense bombardment and a shortage of key supplies.”

* In Iraq and Syria: “More than twice as many U.S. service members may have been injured in recent attacks in Iraq and Syria than the Pentagon previously disclosed, U.S. defense officials said on Monday. At least 45 Americans are reporting minor injuries or potential traumatic brain injuries.”

* Speaking of Iraq: “U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Sunday, as he tours the Middle East attempting to tamp down tensions after war erupted between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas last month.”

* Bidenomics: “President Joe Biden traveled to Bear, Delaware, on Monday to deliver remarks touting his economic platform as the White House announced $16.4 billion in funding for passenger rail projects. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the White House said, which the president frequently highlights as a signature part of his economic agenda.”

* Speaking of Biden: “President Biden in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday raised the possibility of a ‘tactical pause’ in the fighting in Gaza, the White House said in a statement.”

* The latest Jan. 6 sentence: "A Donald Trump enthusiast who bear-sprayed officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in prison following a lengthy hearing Monday. Edward Rodriguez was identified by online 'Sedition Hunters' who have aided in the arrests of hundreds of Capitol rioters."

* This isn’t going to work: “Senate Republicans, led by Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Tom Cotton (Ark.) and James Lankford (Okla.), on Monday unveiled a list of immigration reforms they will demand be attached to any foreign aid package funding the war in Ukraine, signaling a difficult negotiation with Democrats in the next few weeks.”

See you tomorrow.