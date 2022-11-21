Monday’s Mini-Report, 11.21.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest from Colorado Springs: “Five people were killed and 19 injured after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. The suspect was charged on Monday with five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime-causing bodily injury by state prosecutors. The suspect was subdued by at least two people inside the club.”

* Jan. 6 conviction: “A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked on two others, including whether she aided and abetted the theft of a laptop in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

* At COP27: “In a historic first, countries have agreed to set up a fund to help pay for the devastating impact of climate change on poorer nations, according to a deal unveiled on Sunday after marathon talks.”

* An important arrest: “Two men with access to weapons were arrested at New York City’s Penn Station early Saturday in connection with a probe of threats to the Jewish community, authorities said. Searches of the suspects, their belongings, and a residence turned up a Glock semiautomatic handgun, a large hunting knife, and a swastika armband, two senior law enforcement sources said.”

* New conflict-of-interest questions: “When former President Donald J. Trump returned briefly last week to his office at Trump Tower in New York, he was joined by his son Eric Trump and the top executive of a Saudi Arabian real estate company to sign a deal that creates new conflict-of-interest questions for his just-launched presidential campaign. The deal is with a Saudi real estate company, which intends to build a Trump-branded hotel, villas and a golf course as part of a $4 billion real estate project in Oman.”

* The latest on the Martha Vineyard’s mess: “Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has so far paid more than $1.56 million to a politically connected contractor for a program to fly migrants from Texas to northeastern states — but the private jets chartered by the contractor cost only a fraction of that sum.”

* When Alex Jones thought the Sandy Hook trials were going against him in 2020, he started moving money around: “As the potential for damages mounted, Jones began moving millions of dollars out of his company, Free Speech Systems, and into companies controlled by himself, friends or relatives, according to a Washington Post review of financial statements, depositions and other court records. The transfers potentially put those funds out of reach of the Sandy Hook plaintiffs.”

