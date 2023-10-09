IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MaddowBlog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sept. 27, 2023.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sept. 27.Abir Sultan / AFP - Getty Images file

Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.9.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Tel Aviv: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Hamas’ decision to attack Israel ‘a terrible mistake,’ and warned that images of ‘devastation and destruction’ from militant strongholds were ‘just the beginning.’”

* From the White House: “President Joe Biden today said at least 11 Americans are known to have been killed in Hamas’ attack on Israel.”

* Devastation in Afghanistan: “More than 2,400 people were killed in earthquakes in Afghanistan, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors to rock the quake-prone mountainous country in years.”

* The latest Jan. 6 sentence: “A Donald Trump supporter who smashed a window at the Capitol with a tomahawk ax and threw projectiles at officers during the most brutal battle of the Capitol riot was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Friday.”

* I’m not even sure what “recognize” means in this context: “Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he did not ‘recognize LGBT’ and vowed to combat ‘perverse’ trends which he said aimed to destroy the institution of family in the country.”

* Michael Benz worked in Trump’s State Department, and his work has been promoted by Elon Musk, “but before his stints in government and as a pundit, Benz appears to have been a pseudonymous alt-right content creator who courted and interacted with white nationalists and posted videos espousing racist conspiracy theories, according to recordings, livestreams and blog posts reviewed by NBC News.”

* All is not well at the platform formerly known as Twitter: “As false information about the rapidly changing war between Gaza Strip militants and Israel proliferated on the social media platform X over the weekend, owner Elon Musk personally recommended that users follow accounts notorious for promoting lies.”

* On a related note: “While all major world events are now accompanied almost instantly by a deluge of disinformation aimed at controlling the narrative, the scale and speed at which disinformation was being seeded about the Israel-Hamas conflict is unprecedented — particularly on X.”

See you tomorrow.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."