Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.30.23

* UAW: “The United Auto Workers strike is set to end as the union and General Motors announced a tentative agreement on a new contract Monday, according to sources cited by CNBC. The breakthrough comes just days after similar deals with Ford and Stellantis.”

* In Israel: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire in a news conference today and said that Israel’s main goal is to take down Hamas. He called the release of a hostage today a turning point in the war, saying that Israel “did not start this war. Israel did not want this war. But Israel will win this war.’”

* In Iraq and Syria: “U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 23 times since Oct. 17, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. The attacks have been conducted primarily with rockets and drones, said the official, and 14 have been against U.S. targets in Iraq and nine against U.S. bases in Syria. The official did not report any U.S. injuries.”

* Another weekend of mass shootings: “At least six people were killed and over 40 were injured in multiple mass shootings across the country during the Halloween weekend, according to officials.”

* The aftermath of Hurricane Otis: “At least 43 people were killed and 36 have been reported missing after Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing devastation to the popular beach resort of Acapulco, officials said Sunday.”

* A Jan. 6 defendant in court: “A physical altercation broke out during a hearing on Monday in the case of Vitali GossJankowski, a defendant convicted of several charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, resulting in toppled tables and multiple federal agents subduing the defendant on the ground.”

* Combatting antisemitism: “The Biden administration is unveiling new actions Monday to combat antisemitism on college campuses after an ‘alarming’ uptick in incidents since the Israel-Hamas war started in early October. The departments of Justice and Homeland Security are partnering with campus law enforcement to track hate-related rhetoric online and provide federal resources to schools, according to the plan, which was shared exclusively with NBC News.”

* A key White House priority: “More than three million borrowers have had $127 billion of their federal student loans flagged for cancellation, despite a Supreme Court ruling in June that blocked relief for millions more student-loan holders.”

* Evidently, there’s been some talk on the right lately accusing former Secretary of State John Kerry of supporting human sacrifice. In case you get any emails about this from your weird uncle who spends his days consuming conservative media, the claims aren’t at all true.

