Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.17.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Kyiv: “Russia blasted the Ukrainian capital with a deadly wave of ‘kamikaze’ drones Monday, in a renewed attack that set apartments ablaze as soldiers fired into the air. The drones, carrying explosives and their distinctive buzz, terrorized Kyiv just a week after the Kremlin’s forces unleashed a deadly barrage against civilian and infrastructure targets across the country.”

* On a related note: “Groups of Russians have sailed to South Korea to avoid being conscripted for the war in Ukraine — only for most of them to be refused entry at the border.”

* In Tehran: “At least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured after a large fire broke out at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital, Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Monday, citing the country’s judiciary.”

* A welcome reversal, which probably won’t be enough to rescue Tories politically: “U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut to income tax.”

* Rumor has it that Rachel will have more on this on tonight’s show: “Major U.S. retailers will begin selling lower-cost hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam under final Biden administration rules that take effect Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.”

* The Durham probe continues to appear pitiful: “A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst [Igor Danchenko] charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump.”

* The application will be open through Dec. 31: “President Joe Biden announced Monday that the online application to receive student debt cancelation is now available. The form — which can be found at StudentAid.gov — is available in English and Spanish and is accessible on both mobile and desktop devices. The form asks for individuals’ date of birth, Social Security number and contact information. Applicants do not have to upload any documents.”

See you tomorrow.