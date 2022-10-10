Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.10.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A new round of brutal strikes in Ukraine: “Russia unleashed a barrage of deadly attacks on cities across Ukraine on Monday, hitting the heart of the country’s capital, Kyiv, as part of a wave of strikes against civilians and infrastructure not seen since the earliest days of the war.”

* The preceding event: “A huge explosion rocked a strategically important bridge linking Russia and the Crimean Peninsula early Saturday, bringing down sections of road and causing fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train.”

* Putin’s shrinking group of allies: “The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations making up the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, less than a day before they were due to start on its territory.”

* Kim Jong Un still wants attention: “North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days, after the North warned against the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships.”

* The obvious and unavoidable outcome: “The president of the Los Angeles City Council stepped down from her leadership role Monday after an audio recording of racist remarks surfaced. Nury Martinez apologized in a statement while announcing her resignation.”

* Interesting report out of Fulton County: “An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.”

* Believable: “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told police officers that he didn’t understand why they didn’t open fire on rioting Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new book.”

See you tomorrow.