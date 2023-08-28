Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.28.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump’s presidential campaign claims it has raised $7.1 million since the former president was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, including more than $4 million on Friday. The data has not yet been independently confirmed.

* Speaking of the former president, New Hampshire’s top election official, Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan, has received letters challenging Trump’s eligibility under the 14th Amendment. Scanlan told The Boston Globe that he’s seeking legal advice on how best to proceed, and the state attorney general’s office is reportedly reviewing the matter.

* The New York Times reported on Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign rhetoric and found that the Republican entrepreneur “has made inaccurate claims about climate change as well as the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, while mischaracterizing his own positions and past comments.”

* Speaking of Ramaswamy, NBC News reported that he didn’t vote in 2008, 2012, or 2016, and also didn’t vote in 2022 or 2023 primaries. Though he’s currently seeking the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, as recently as 2021, Ramaswamy was registered to vote in Ohio as “unaffiliated,” rather than as a GOP voter.

* The Republican Party’s 2028 presidential nominating convention is still five years away, but RNC officials have already chosen Houston as the next host city. It is, by all accounts, the earliest decision either major party has ever made about a national convention.

* During last week’s presidential primary debate, Gov. Ron DeSantis referenced a woman named “Penny,” whom the Florida Republican said had “survived multiple abortion attempts.” The Miami Herald reported on the actual story.

* Despite the questions surrounding the organization and its funding, according to former Sen. Joe Lieberman, the No Labels group will meet in Dallas in April to select a presidential ticket. The process through which the candidates will be chosen, at least for now, is unclear.