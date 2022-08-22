Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.22.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the latest national NBC News poll, Republicans narrowly lead Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, 47 percent to 45 percent, among registered voters. That said, the averages from other recent polling shows Democrats with a slight edge.

* In Nevada, the latest Suffolk University/Reno Gazette-Journal poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto ahead of former Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, 45 percent to 38 percent.

* The same poll pointed to a more competitive gubernatorial race in the state, with incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak narrowly leading Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, 43 percent to 40 percent.

* Just to the east in Arizona, the latest Fox News poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly with an eight-point advantage over Republican Blake Masters, 50 percent to 42 percent.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, far-right Republican nominee Kari Lake apparently thought it’d be a good idea to endorse an anti-Semitic candidate in Oklahoma. Yesterday, however, Lake denounced her ally’s “derogatory” rhetoric, adding, “If [Jarrin Jackson’s] reported comments are true, I obviously rescind my endorsement.”

* After reproductive rights advocates won an impressive victory in Kansas, a longtime anti-abortion activist helped finance a hand recount in nine counties. The new tallies confirmed the original results.

* Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, defended her position that the government should force those impregnated by rapists to take their pregnancies to term. Dixon argued on Friday, “I’ve talked to those people who were the child of a rape victim, and the bond that those two people made, and the fact that out of that tragedy there was healing through that baby — it’s something that we don’t think about.”

* On a related note, as the Democratic Governors Association goes on the air in Michigan, highlighting Dixon’s far-right views on reproductive rights, the Republican is not without allies: CNBC reported that the wealthy DeVos family “is pouring millions of dollars into its long established political network” to help Dixon against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.