Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.15.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Hawaii’s competitive Democratic primaries, the races turned out exactly as expected. Lt. Gov. Josh Green easily dispatched his rivals to win the party’s gubernatorial nomination, while former state lawmaker Jill Tokuda won an open U.S. House primary. Both are favorites to win in the fall.

* In Donald Trump’s latest fundraising pitch, the former president is telling would-be donors, “THEY BROKE INTO MY HOME — the home of the 45th President of the United States. I could really use your help right now. Can I count on YOU to rush in a donation by the end of the day? Your support cannot wait.”

* In the state of Washington, Joe Kent, fresh off his Republican congressional primary victory, said last week, in reference to the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, “This just shows everyone what many of us have been saying for a very long time. We’re at war.”

* Three months after suffering a stroke, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrats’ U.S. Senate nominee, held his first rally in a long while on Friday night. The lieutenant governor spoke to more than a thousand people who lined up at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie to see him, and he spoke for about 10 minutes.

* Speaking of the Keystone State, in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign is launching a new ad campaign targeting Republican Doug Mastriano’s ties to a right-wing social media network known for its racist and dangerous content.

* In theory, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is running for re-election. In practice, AL.com reported that the Republican governor wasn’t seen in public for a week, and despite rumors about Ivey’s health, her office would not talk to reporters about her whereabouts.

* And in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, retiring Sen. Rob Portman’s former chief of staff, John Bridgeland, wrote an op-ed over the weekend for The Cincinnati Enquirer that raised a few eyebrows. Bridgeland, a Republican, not only endorsed Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, he also announced the formation of “Republicans for Tim Ryan.” Bridgeland added, in reference to his party’s nominee in the race, “If [J.D. Vance] is willing to undermine his own integrity and character for public office, imagine what he might do if he were a U.S. senator — I fear whatever it took to remain in office.”