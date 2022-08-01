Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.1.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Ahead of tomorrow’s gubernatorial primary in Michigan, Donald Trump extended an 11th-hour endorsement to conservative media personality Tudor Dixon. Recent polling suggests she’s the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, which helps explain why the former president threw his support behind her.

* On a related note, Dixon was asked on Fox News yesterday whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Michigan Republican hedged and wouldn’t answer directly.

* In Georgia’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest Fox News poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock with a modest lead over Republican Herschel Walker, 46 percent to 42 percent.

* The same survey showed a similarly competitive gubernatorial race, with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading Democrat Stacey Abrams, 47 percent to 44 percent.

* Ahead of tomorrow’s Republican U.S. Senate primary in Arizona, the top two candidates — Blake Masters and Jim Lamon — both confirmed to NBC News last week that if they’d been in the Senate on Jan. 6, they would’ve sided with the far-right and opposed certifying the presidential election results.

* Facing criticisms about Latino outreach, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week announced a seven-figure ad campaign, which will reportedly use “regional dialects, accents and themes to connect to voters in battleground districts.”

* And in Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democratic member of the Jan. 6 committee, launched an ad last week focused entirely on the attack on the Capitol. At least so far in this election cycle, that’s rare.