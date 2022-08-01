IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Key Speakers At Conservative Political Action Conference
Tudor Dixon, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Michigan, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 25.Tristan Wheelock / Bloomberg via Getty Images, file

Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.1.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* Ahead of tomorrow’s gubernatorial primary in Michigan, Donald Trump extended an 11th-hour endorsement to conservative media personality Tudor Dixon. Recent polling suggests she’s the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, which helps explain why the former president threw his support behind her.

* On a related note, Dixon was asked on Fox News yesterday whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Michigan Republican hedged and wouldn’t answer directly.

* In Georgia’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest Fox News poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock with a modest lead over Republican Herschel Walker, 46 percent to 42 percent.

* The same survey showed a similarly competitive gubernatorial race, with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading Democrat Stacey Abrams, 47 percent to 44 percent.

* Ahead of tomorrow’s Republican U.S. Senate primary in Arizona, the top two candidates — Blake Masters and Jim Lamon — both confirmed to NBC News last week that if they’d been in the Senate on Jan. 6, they would’ve sided with the far-right and opposed certifying the presidential election results.

* Facing criticisms about Latino outreach, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week announced a seven-figure ad campaign, which will reportedly use “regional dialects, accents and themes to connect to voters in battleground districts.”

* And in Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democratic member of the Jan. 6 committee, launched an ad last week focused entirely on the attack on the Capitol. At least so far in this election cycle, that’s rare.

