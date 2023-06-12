Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.12.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll, released yesterday, found that 46% of Americans believe Donald Trump should suspend his 2024 campaign as a result of his federal indictment, while 38% believe he should remain in the presidential race.

* On a related note, the former president told Politico over the weekend that he’s not only staying in the race, he also intends to remain a candidate even if convicted.

* Confirming earlier speculation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has launched a federal political action committee. The Michigan Democrat’s operation will be called the Fight Like Hell PAC.

* Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Republican presidential campaign over the weekend. This is the first endorsement the Floridian has received from a sitting governor, and only the third sitting GOP governor to formally back a 2024 candidate. The other two — West Virginia’s Jim Justice and South Carolina’s Henry McMaster — are backing Trump.

* Predictably, Donald Trump whined about Stitt’s decision this morning.

* Speaking of DeSantis, both the governor and former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend vowed to change the name of North Carolina’s Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg, restoring the previous name that honored a confederate general.

* Speaking of the Tar Heel State, delegates to the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual convention over the weekend voted to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for being insufficiently right-wing.

* Trump posted a two-minute video to his social media platform, yesterday taking Matt Damon dialog from the movie “Air.” As NBC News reported, Artists Equity — a production company founded by Damon and “Air” director Ben Affleck — issued a statement saying it never gave the Trump campaign permission to use any “footage or audio” from the film. “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” Artists Equity added.