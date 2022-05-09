Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.9.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Late last week, a Georgia judge ruled that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is eligible to run for re-election, rejecting a challenge based on the Fourteenth Amendment. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger upheld the administrative law judge’s ruling soon after.

* Speaking of Georgia, Donald Trump recorded a weird robocall message in support of Rep. Rep. Jody Hice, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s Republican primary rival. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the former president “goes on for more than a minute and a half, talking about himself, repeating disproven election conspiracies, and floating a new one.” The new one: Trump said Raffensperger might be “in collusion" with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

* The latest national CNN poll found Republicans leading Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, 49 percent to 42 percent, among registered voters. Without a significant change to these numbers, GOP candidates are poised to make massive gains in the 2022 midterm cycle.

* Rep. Kai Kahele has made his 2022 plans official: The Democrat is giving up his House seat after one term and is running for governor. He’ll join a crowded Democratic field, which includes Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Hawaii First Lady Vicky Cayetano, both of whom have been in the race for months.

* After winning a Republican congressional primary last week in Ohio, J.R. Majewski has taken some steps to distance himself from the QAnon delusion, but CNN has a new report on the GOP candidate’s considerable online history of promoting pro-QAnon material.

* In New Hampshire, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan launched a new ad this morning, warning that electing any of her GOP rivals would help open the door to a national ban on abortion. It’s a safe bet there will be quite a few ads like these in the coming months.

* Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is intervening in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary, arguing that Mehmet Oz’s Turkish citizenship and 2018 vote in a Turkish election creates national security “concerns.” Pompeo, naturally, is supporting Dave McCormick, one of Oz’s principal rivals, in the GOP primary.

* On a related note, Trump held a rally in support of Oz in western Pennsylvania on Friday night. The New York Times reported that the celebrity doctor “was at times the target of boos during the rally.”