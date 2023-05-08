Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.8.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though there’s still some uncertainty surrounding Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s political future, the Arizona independent has apparently decided, at least for now, not to become a Republican. The senator told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan yesterday, “You don’t go from one broken party to another.”

* In Louisiana’s gubernatorial race, Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement this morning. Landry is one of several GOP contenders in the race, and the first round of balloting is set for October 14.

* In Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz hosts a podcast that generates three episodes per week. Asked about this, the senator, who’s seeking a third term next year, said the project is a “critical part of the job.”

* It’s been a couple of decades since Indiana elected a Democratic governor, but that’s not stopping former Indiana state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick from launching a 2024 statewide bid. McCormick was a longtime Republican before switching parties in 2021. She’s generally seen as the likely Democratic nominee.

* While members of Congress routinely express concern about debt ceiling votes being used against them in campaign attack ads, a Washington Post analysis found that these commercials hardly ever materialize. “The debt ceiling boogeyman doesn’t really exist,” the Post’s report added.

* The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll asked Republican voters about their 2024 presidential preferences, and in an open-ended question that did not offer names of candidates, 43% of respondents volunteered Donald Trump’s name, while 20% pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The other GOP contenders were at 2% or lower. Trump’s support was due in part to 34-point advantage among Republicans without college degrees.

* And while I continue to believe it’s too early for 2024 general election polls, the same Washington Post-ABC News poll Trump leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical match-up, 49% to 42%.