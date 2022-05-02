Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.2.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll offered at least a little good news for Democrats: President Joe Biden’s approval rating was 42 percent, up from 37 percent in the same poll in February. What’s more, on the congressional generic ballot, Democrats have regained a narrow edge over Republicans, 46 percent to 45 percent.

* But before Democrats get their hopes up, that’s just one poll. The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll also measured the congressional generic ballot in its latest national survey, and it found the GOP with a three-point advantage, 47 percent to 44 percent.

* In Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, Donald Trump recently announced that he’s supporting J.D. Vance over Josh Mandel. But at a campaign rally yesterday, the former president raised a few eyebrows when he boasted about having endorsed “J.D. Mandel.”

* On a related note, some clever person had the good sense to register jdmandell.com and have it direct to Rep. Tim Ryan’s campaign home page. Ryan, of course, is the likely Democratic nominee in Ohio’s Senate race.

* Also yesterday, during his rally in Nebraska, Trump spent some time complaining about home state Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and home state Republican Rep. Don Bacon. The former president said he doesn’t know Bacon’s primary challenger, but he wishes the candidate well.

* In West Virginia, where two incumbent GOP congressmen — Alex Mooney and David McKinley — are facing off in a primary, Trump is backing Mooney, but Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears in a new television ad supporting McKinley. In the commercial, the conservative Democrat boasts about both he and McKinley opposing the Build Back Better agenda.

* In Colorado’s gubernatorial campaign, Danielle Neuschwanger fell a little short of making the GOP’s primary ballot at the party’s state convention last month, and she’s decided to instead run a third-party candidacy this year. This appears likely to help incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

* And in Georgia, early voting begins today ahead of the state’s May 24 primary. The national focus remains on the Republican gubernatorial primary, where former Sen. David Perdue is challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Trump is scheduled to hold a “tele-rally” for Perdue this evening.