Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.20.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* For campaign watchers, there’s no shortage of interesting races tomorrow, including primary contests in Georgia, Kentucky, Idaho, and Oregon. There’s also a congressional special election in California’s 20th district, and the winner will fill the vacancy left by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

* President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at Morehouse College yesterday morning, and as NBC News’ report noted, it created an opportunity for the incumbent Democrat to “engage with a group of voters that data suggests is softening on him: young, Black men.”

* In a truly delusional claim, Donald Trump told supporters in Minnesota, in reference to their home state, “I thought we won it in 2016. I thought we won it in ’20 — I know we won it in 2020.” In reality, Biden won Minnesota four years ago by roughly seven percentage points and more than 233,000 votes.

* In Arizona, one of the nation’s most closely watched battleground states, the latest CBS News poll found Trump leading Biden, 52% to 47%. In the 2020 race, Biden narrowly defeated the then-incumbent in the Grand Canyon State.

* In related news, that same CBS News poll found Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego with a sizable lead over failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in their U.S. Senate race, 49% to 36%.

* We can apparently add Colorado to the list of states where voters will decide on abortion-rights ballot measures in the fall. An Associated Press report explained, “Supporters for Colorado’s ballot measure said they turned in over 225,000 signatures, nearly double the required number of just over 124,000. Amending the state constitution will require the support of 55% of voters.”

* House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, still in the running for Trump’s 2024 ticket, addressed Israel’s Parliament over the weekend and denounced the White House’s policies on foreign soil.

* And the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights group, is investing $15 million in support of Biden’s 2024 effort, with spending focused specifically on Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.