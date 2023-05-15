Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.15.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With one day remaining before Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial primary, the final Emerson College poll found state Attorney General Daniel Cameron as the apparent favorite with 33% support. Former Ambassador Kelly Craft was second in the survey with 18%, followed by Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles with 13%.

* Election watchers should also keep an eye on the GOP primary in Kentucky’s secretary of state race, where Michael Adams is facing far-right rivals because the incumbent is not an election denier and won’t endorse ridiculous conspiracy theories. Adams has also denounced election conspiracy theorists as people who “just want to watch the world burn.”

* Democratic voters in Philadelphia will choose their mayoral candidate tomorrow, and in this very crowded race, it’s likely the winner will prevail with a fairly modest percentage of the overall vote. The final Emerson College poll found three contenders — Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, and Rebecca Rhynhart — leading the pack, but they’re separated by only three points.

* In Maine, state election officials have formally warned the No Labels operation of “mischaracterizing its intentions“ to prospective voters. Evidently, many Mainers complained that they were approached by No Labels Party organizers, asked to sign a petition, only to discover soon after that they were inadvertently enrolled in the new party.

* Speaking of sketchy politics, The New York Times published an interesting report yesterday on how “a group of conservative operatives using sophisticated robocalls raised millions of dollars from donors using pro-police and pro-veteran messages.” Unfortunately, “nearly all the money went to pay the firms making the calls and the operatives themselves.”

* Ahead of a possible Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Arizona next year, failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reportedly met with multiple Republican senators last week, including a two-hour conversation with Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, who’s chairing the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

* And a week after Donald Trump decided that former Gov. Asa Hutchinson should now be called “Ada Hutchinson,” the former president has also decided Gov. Ron DeSantis should now be called, “Rob DeSanctimonious.” In related news, Trump continues to have the temperament of an ill-tempered tween with an odd sense of humor.