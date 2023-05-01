Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.1.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin announced this morning that he will not seek re-election in Maryland next year. “It’s time,” the three-term, 79-year-old incumbent told The Baltimore Sun. “I always knew this election cycle would be the one I would be thinking about not running again, so it’s not something that hit me by surprise. I enjoy life. There are other things I can do.” The race to replace him is likely to be very crowded.

* I’m still planning to do a separate post on the North Carolina Supreme Court’s gerrymandering ruling, but looking solely at the electoral impact, the Republican-led legislature will create a more partisan map, clearing the way for Republicans to pick up as many as four U.S. House seats.

* While much of the Republican establishment was thrilled to see Gov. Jim Justice launch a U.S. Senate campaign in West Virginia last week, the far-right Club for Growth was not. In fact, the organization, which is backing Rep. Alex Mooney in the race, unveiled an attack ad late last week slamming the governor as “a deadbeat billionaire” who is “delinquent on his financial and moral obligations” and an “embarrassment to West Virginia.”

* On a related note, Justice’s administration is facing some credible allegations about playing fast and loose with Freedom of Information Act requests.

* As Florida’s Republican-led legislature effectively becomes an extension of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unannounced presidential campaign, GOP state lawmakers last week gave final approval to a measure that will allow DeSantis to bypass Florida’s “resign-to-run” law, which would’ve required the governor to step down in order to seek national office. (Donald Trump was not pleased with the developments.)

* Christale Spain, a longtime Democratic activist, was elected over the weekend as the new chair of South Carolina’s Democratic Party. Spain is the first Black woman to hold the position.

* Though there’s been some speculation about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez possibly seeking statewide office in 2024, the New York Democrat’s spokesperson told Politico, “She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024. She is not planning to primary [incumbent Democratic Sen. Kirsten] Gillibrand.”

* And while former Vice President Mike Pence has not yet kicked off his uphill presidential campaign, his candidacy will apparently be aided by a new a super PAC: Politico reported that the new operation will be “up and running shortly.”