Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.11.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll found an important enthusiasm gap in the 2022 electorate: 55 percent of Republicans said they’re “very enthusiastic” about voting in this year’s midterm elections, compared to only 35 percent of Democrats who said the same. If that doesn’t change, Democrats will get crushed in the fall.

* In Pennsylvania’s competitive Republican Senate primary, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Mehmet Oz, better known as television personality “Dr. Oz.” Many of the former president’s political allies were not pleased with the decision and preferred former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

* Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was seen as the likely Democratic nominee in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, but a state judge ruled last night she’s ineligible for the ballot. As a Des Moines Register report explained, “A pair of Republicans brought the challenge against Finkenauer, saying she failed to properly qualify for the ballot because she did not submit enough valid signatures on her nominating petitions.” Last night’s ruling will be appealed.

* Colorado Republicans over the weekend formally backed state Rep. Ron Hanks in this year’s race against Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, despite (or perhaps because of) the state legislator’s support for election conspiracy theories. Hanks has not only echoed lies about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, he’s also released an ad in which the Republican is seen literally blowing up a fake Dominion Voting machine.

* Late last week in Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a package of GOP-created changes to the state’s voting and election laws. The Associated Press’ report added, “Republicans who fast-tracked the bills don’t have the votes to override his vetoes.”

* In California’s 22nd congressional district, state election officials have confirmed that Lourin Hubbard, a Democratic manager at the local water quality control board, has qualified for the June runoff. He’ll face Republican Connie Conway, a former GOP leader in the state Assembly, who’s the favorite to win former Rep. Devin Nunes’ old seat.

* And in Georgia’s 10th congressional district, Republican Vernon Jones argued late last week that civil rights protections shouldn’t apply to LGBTQ Americans because, as he sees it, people “can actually change” their sexual orientation. Jones, incidentally, has already received Trump’s endorsement in the race.