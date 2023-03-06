Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.6.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The field of prospective Republican presidential candidates just got a little smaller: Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after months of unsubtle moves, announced over the weekend that he won’t launch a national campaign this cycle.

* Two years after a slate of democratic socialists took control of the Nevada Democratic Party, they were ousted on Saturday, with state Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno replacing Judith Whitmer as the new state party chair.

* As a candidate in Wisconsin’s 6th congressional district in 2014, Glenn Grothman vowed to serve no more than five terms. Like so many other conservative advocates of term limits, the Republican congressman is now poised to break that promise and seek a sixth term next year.

* Donald Trump appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday and presented voters with a striking description of comeback bid. “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution,” the former president told CPAC attendees.

* At the same far-right event, Trump also said he’d remain in the 2024 race even if indicted, and told reporters he’s unfamiliar with a Republican National Committee effort to get candidates to sign a pledge to support the party’s presidential ticket.

* A year after his gubernatorial campaign in Michigan was derailed by a procedural issue, Republican businessman Perry Johnson is apparently joining the GOP presidential field. The announcement comes a few weeks after he ran ads in Iowa during the Super Bowl.

* Speaking of longshot 2024 candidates, self-help guru Marianne Williamson made it official over the weekend, kicking off a Democratic presidential campaign. This will be her third attempt at elected office: Following a failed congressional campaign in 2014, Williamson ran for president in 2020. She quit the race in January 2020 and soon after finished in 15th place in the New Hampshire primary.

* At CPAC, failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won a straw poll for her party’s 2024 vice presidential pick. Her political operation issued a statement soon after, saying, “We’re flattered, but unfortunately our legal team says the Constitution won’t allow for her to serve as Governor and VP at the same time.” (Lake likes to pretend she was elected last year, despite losing.)