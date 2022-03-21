Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.21.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the current Congress, died Friday. The 88-year-old Alaska Republican was first elected to Congress in 1973 and was planning a re-election campaign.

* On a related note, Alaska will hold a special election over the summer to fill the late congressman’s vacancy. It will be the state’s first test of its new ranked-choice election system.

* In Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, there was a debate on Friday night that took an unexpected turn: Josh Mandel confronted Mike Gibbons, standing inches away in an incident that seemed like it could turn violent. A debate organizer intervened to separate the two.

* Speaking of the Buckeye State, Republicans in the state legislature are reportedly discussing whether to impeach state Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, because they disagree with her rulings on their gerrymandered district maps.

* Despite the fact that he’s facing an ongoing federal criminal investigation, Rep. Matt Gaetz made clear over the weekend that he will seek re-election in his Florida district in the fall. It’s unclear whether, and to what extent, an indictment would change the Republican incumbent’s plans.

* In Nevada, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore was running for governor, but the far-right Republican announced late last week that she’s changed her mind: Fiore will run for state treasurer instead.

* And speaking of the Silver State, Danny Tarkanian, who has lost several bids for office in recent years, announced that’s he’s trying again, launching a congressional campaign in Nevada’s 2nd district. He’s taking on incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei in a GOP primary.