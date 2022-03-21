IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Previous Post
Rep. Don Young at a news conference in the Capitol's Senate studio on Jan. 26, 2015.
Rep. Don Young at a news conference in the Capitol's Senate studio on Jan. 26, 2015.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, file

Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.21.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the current Congress, died Friday. The 88-year-old Alaska Republican was first elected to Congress in 1973 and was planning a re-election campaign.

* On a related note, Alaska will hold a special election over the summer to fill the late congressman’s vacancy. It will be the state’s first test of its new ranked-choice election system.

* In Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, there was a debate on Friday night that took an unexpected turn: Josh Mandel confronted Mike Gibbons, standing inches away in an incident that seemed like it could turn violent. A debate organizer intervened to separate the two.

* Speaking of the Buckeye State, Republicans in the state legislature are reportedly discussing whether to impeach state Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, because they disagree with her rulings on their gerrymandered district maps.

* Despite the fact that he’s facing an ongoing federal criminal investigation, Rep. Matt Gaetz made clear over the weekend that he will seek re-election in his Florida district in the fall. It’s unclear whether, and to what extent, an indictment would change the Republican incumbent’s plans.

* In Nevada, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore was running for governor, but the far-right Republican announced late last week that she’s changed her mind: Fiore will run for state treasurer instead.

* And speaking of the Silver State, Danny Tarkanian, who has lost several bids for office in recent years, announced that’s he’s trying again, launching a congressional campaign in Nevada’s 2nd district. He’s taking on incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei in a GOP primary.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."

Previous Post
Key GOP Senate hopeful in Alabama says he won’t back McConnell