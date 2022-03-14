Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.14.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the generic congressional ballot, the latest national Wall Street Journal poll found Republicans leading Democrats, 46 percent to 41 percent. In November, the GOP’s advantage was three points, suggesting the headwinds aren’t improving for the incumbent governing majority.

* In the wake of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s recent passing, the Minnesota Republican’s widow, Jennifer Carnahan, announced this morning that she’s running in the special election to fill the vacancy. Carnahan is not a stranger to politics: She formerly led the state GOP.

* Speaking of the Gopher State, two years after fending off a Democratic primary challenge with relative ease, Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing another intra-party rival: Former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels moved forward with his congressional candidacy.

* As part of his rally in South Carolina on Saturday night, Donald Trump condemned Republican Rep. Tom Rice as a “disaster” and a “total fool.” Soon after, the South Carolina congressman — one of 10 GOP House members to support Trump’s second impeachment — said the former president is “a would-be tyrant.”

* On a related note, Rep. Liz Cheney soon after endorsed Rice’s criticisms. “[Rice] is right,” the Wyoming Republican wrote on Twitter. “Most of our Republican colleagues know this. Their silence enables the danger.”

* Kari Lake, a GOP gubernatorial hopeful in Arizona, sat down for an interview with “60 Minutes Australia,” which aired last night. It didn’t go well: The far-right candidate walked out of the interview not long after being asked if Jan. 6 rioters deserve presidential pardons.

* And in Florida, NBC News this morning flagged a poll out of Miami-Dade, Florida’s largest and most diverse county, which showed Donald Trump easily leading Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, 55 percent to 32 percent.