Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.13.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Why isn’t the field of Democratic Senate candidates in Michigan bigger? According to a Politico report, it’s partly because Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow worked behind the scenes to help clear the field for Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

* As part of his offensive against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump published an item last night in which he argued, “Ron DeSanctimonious totally caved in his public relations inspired battle with Disney. ... The whole thing is a Hoax — They probably worked together to make him look like a fighter.”

* Looking ahead to next year’s congressional elections, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has unveiled a list of 29 members its Frontline Program, designed to identify its most vulnerable incumbents. Among those on the list are Alaska’s Mary Peltola, Maine’s Jared Golden, Pennsylvania’s Matt Cartwright, Ohio’s Marcy Kaptur, and Washington’s Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

* Ahead of an increasingly likely U.S. Senate candidacy in Pennsylvania, Republican Dave McCormick has already begun hiring campaign aides. This would be his second attempt, after narrowly losing to Dr. Mehmet Oz in a GOP primary last year.

* Louisiana is one of three states with gubernatorial races this year, and with incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards unable to seek a third term, the GOP field is getting crowded. The newest contender is Stephen Waguespack, who stepped down last week as head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

* And the Senate Leadership Fund held a dinner last week and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the special guest. While NBC News was told that all GOP senators were invited, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida — who hasn’t exactly been getting along well with McConnell — told the network that he was not invited.