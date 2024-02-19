Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.19.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has now signed into law new legislative maps that will end the state Republican Party’s gerrymandered lock on power.

* During her latest Fox News event, Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley had plenty of criticisms for Donald Trump, but the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations nevertheless vowed to pardon the former president if elected.

* TPM reports that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is positioning herself, either for a statewide campaign or for a possible position in Trump’s cabinet. In a statement to TPM, the Georgia Republican confirmed that she has “big plans for the future of this country.”

* Ahead of Michigan’s March 27 presidential primaries, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib is publicly urging her allies in Dearborn to vote against President Joe Biden and instead cast a ballot for “uncommitted.” The point would be to protest the administration’s policies in the war between Israel and Hamas.

* Speaking of presidential primaries, Rep. Dean Phillips is apparently still challenging Biden, the Minnesota Democrat announced late last week that he’s laying off a significant portion of his campaign staff.

* In Colorado, where Rep. Lauren Boebert has represented the western part of the state in recent years, the Republican congresswoman is now trying to win over the eastern part of the state. The Wall Street Journal reported that Boebert is part of a crowded GOP primary field, and she’s facing a “chilly reception” from local groups.

* Remember Herschel Walker’s failed U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia? The Republican’s campaign account is apparently still sitting on millions of dollars, and no one’s sure what, if anything, he intends to do with the money.