Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.14.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Wisconsin Republicans’ ban on ballot drop boxes will be in effect for local elections in the spring, thanks to Republicans on Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court, which rejected an appeal late last week.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is engaged in a curious fight with his own Republican allies in the legislature over redistricting: The governor is determined to break up the state’s congressional district, which has a sizable Black population, and he’s unsatisfied with the GOP-led legislature’s map for not being radically partisan enough.

* The latest national CNN poll found 30 percent of Republican voters are “extremely” enthusiastic about voting in this year’s elections, while 22 percent of Democratic voters said the same thing about their 2022 attitudes.

* Pointing to the many personal and financial problems in Herschel Walker’s recent past, a growing number of Georgia Republicans are arguing that the controversial former football player can’t win a U.S. Senate race in the fall.

* In Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, Sen. Josh Hawley over the weekend endorsed far-right Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Among her primary rivals are state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Governor Eric Greitens.

* Speaking of GOP endorsements, in the state of Washington, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Loren Culp, who’s running a Republican primary campaign against incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted for Trump’s impeachment last year. Culp is perhaps best known for badly losing a gubernatorial campaign in 2020, only to falsely blame his defeat on non-existent election irregularities.

* And on a related note, the former president also endorsed former state Rep. Vernon Jones’ congressional campaign in Georgia’s 10th district. The move was not unexpected: Trump convinced Jones last week to end his GOP gubernatorial campaign and run for Congress instead.