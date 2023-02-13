Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.13.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Kansas, Republicans tapped far-right election denier Mike Brown as the state party’s new chair. Soon after, the Kansas GOP’s state committee considered a resolution demanding that the U.S. House impeach President Joe Biden for “tyranny.”

* To no one’s surprise, The Wall Street Journal reports that Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is moving forward with his plans to launch a 2024 presidential campaign.

* On a related note, Axios reports that Scott “hired former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and longtime Republican operative Rob Collins to co-chair a super PAC (Opportunity Matters Fund Action) supporting the senator’s political efforts.” Gardner, who lost his 2020 re-election bid by nearly 10 points, is the former chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, while Collins is the NRSC’s former executive director.

* Speaking of South Carolina Republicans seeking national office, former Gov. Nikki Haley is scheduled to kick off her presidential campaign on Wednesday. Haley, who also served as ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump’s term, will hold events in Iowa and New Hampshire soon after.

* Rep. Barbara Lee isn’t exactly being subtle about her interest in launching a U.S. Senate campaign in California: The Democratic congresswoman told The Washington Post in a statement, “Currently, there are no Black Women in the U.S. Senate, and there have only been two in our almost 250-year history. Our voices are sorely missed in the Senate. ... My lived experience as a Black woman making true progressive change for Californians will give a voice in the U.S. to those who are currently voiceless.”

* In Vermont, The New York Times asked Sen. Bernie Sanders whether he intends to run for re-election next year. The incumbent independent would not divulge his plans.

* And what ever happened to Republican Dan Cox, who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year by more than 32 points? He’s now serving as chief of staff to Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who lost Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race last year by nearly 15 points.