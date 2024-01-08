Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.8.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado announced late last week that he won’t run for re-election in the fall. The incumbent was first elected in 2006, and his career has had its share of controversies.

* A month after predicting a victory in the Iowa caucuses, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told CBS News, “Well, we got to win a majority of the delegates. This is a long process. We’re doing really well in Iowa.”

* On a related note, a day earlier, DeSantis appeared on Fox News and said he would not, “under any circumstances,” agree to run as former Nikki Haley’s running mate. A few days earlier, the former United Nations ambassador suggested she’d consider the Florida governor for her ticket.

* Speaking of Florida, my colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim reported over the weekend that abortion rights activists in the Sunshine State “have collected enough signatures for a ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, potentially setting the stage for the issue to be front and center for state voters in November.”

* Amidst chatter that Gov. Andy Beshear has national ambitions, the Kentucky Democrat has reportedly created a new federal political action committee, called “In This Together,” which will be active in the 2024 election cycle.

* Not surprisingly, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is reportedly pouring millions of dollars into Montana and Ohio, in the hopes of boosting Sens. Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester. Politico reported that the DSCC is investing “eight figures in building out a ground game this fall to aid” the incumbent lawmakers.

* And in case Rep. Lauren Boebert’s re-election prospects weren’t already messy enough, the Associated Press reported that there was an apparent altercation between the Colorado Republican and her ex-husband on Saturday, which is now being investigated by local police.