Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.4.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Gov. Doug Burgum struggled in recent months to gain national traction, and this morning, the North Dakota Republican suspended his longshot presidential campaign. The governor is the latest in a GOP series of candidates to drop out, following Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Rep. Will Hurd, businessman Perry Johnson, media personality Larry Elder, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Sen. Tim Scott.

* While a district court recently concluded that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map is unconstitutional, a state appeals court overturned that decision late last week. The matter is now headed for the state Supreme Court, where conservatives routinely get their way.

* Speaking of the Sunshine State, while DeSantis expresses great optimism about his chances in Iowa, his broader political operation is struggling with tumult. Late last week, the main super PAC backing the governor’s presidential campaign installed its third chief executive officer in less than two weeks. A day later, the Associated Press reported that the super PAC, called Never Back Down, also parted ways with its communications director and director of operations. Adam Laxalt also stepped down last week as chairman of the group.

* DeSantis, meanwhile, appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” yesterday and passed on multiple opportunities to condemn Donald Trump’s “vermin” rhetoric directed at Americans.

* Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who’ll appear on The Rachel Maddow Show tonight, told CBS News’ John Dickerson that if her party were in the majority after the 2024 elections, “I do think it presents a threat” to the U.S. political system.

* Virginia’s 2025 gubernatorial race is still two years away, and the field of candidates is already getting a little crowded: Levar Stoney, Richmond’s Democratic mayor, kicked off his statewide campaign this morning.

* Despite Trump having referred to Black Lives Matter as a “symbol of hate” and a movement that “hates our country,” the former president continues to tell audiences that he’s received a BLM endorsement.

* And in West Virginia, Republican Gov. Jim Justice is generally seen as the frontrunner in next year’s open U.S. Senate race, but the far-right Club for Growth has launched a new ad in support of Justice’s primary rival, Rep. Alex Mooney. The organization’s ad buy is reportedly $1.2 million.