Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.22.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Ahead of tomorrow’s Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire, there’s been quite a bit of polling, and just about all of the data shows Donald Trump leading Nikki Haley by margins ranging from 11 to 19 points.

* As the GOP coalesces around its likely nominee, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign unveiled a powerful new ad overnight showing Dr. Austin Dennard, an OB-GYN and a mother of three from Texas, telling her story about having to flee her home state to end a planned pregnancy that took a tragic turn. “In Texas, you are forced to carry that pregnancy, and that is because of Donald Trump overturning Roe v. Wade,” Dennard tells viewers. “It’s every woman’s worst nightmare, and it was absolutely unbearable.”

* NBC News reports that some New Hampshire Democrats have received a fake robocall urging Biden supporters not to vote in tomorrow’s primary.

* Haley appears unlikely to catch up to Trump, but the former ambassador is nevertheless receiving some new endorsements. The editorial board of New Hampshire’s Union Leader newspaper endorsed the South Carolinian, for example, as did former GOP presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson and incumbent Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

* With Gov. Ron DeSantis ending his presidential campaign, one of his congressional supporters, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, quickly threw his support behind Trump. (I had an item last week on the intense pressure the Virginian was under from the far-right over his 2024 endorsement.)

* In response to a court order, state lawmakers in Louisiana approved a new congressional map late last week, which will include a second majority-Black district.

* In Florida, local law enforcement announced Friday that Christian Ziegler, the former state GOP chair, will no longer face sexual battery charges, though some of the criminal case against him will continue.

* Those looking for a Trump-Haley ticket should probably lower their expectations: The former ambassador told voters on Friday that the idea is “off the table“ for her, and soon after, the former president said of Haley, “She is not presidential timber.”

* And speaking of Trump, the likely Republican nominee said over the weekend, in reference to his and Biden’s ages, that there’s "a big difference" between 77 and 80. Arithmetic suggests otherwise.