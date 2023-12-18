Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.18.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There was already a fair amount of turmoil surrounding Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political operation, and over the weekend, it got a little worse: Jeff Roe, a leading GOP strategist, resigned from the Never Back Down super PAC supporting the Florida Republican’s presidential candidacy.

* Speaking of political difficulties for Florida Republicans, the state GOP voted over weekend to effectively strip all powers from Chairman Christian Ziegler, who, as NBC News reported, is currently “under criminal investigation for allegations of sexual assault, including rape.”

* The latest national Fox News poll found Donald Trump’s lead growing in the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. The former president’s support now stands at 69% — up from 62% in November — followed by DeSantis at 12%. Former Ambassador Nikki Haley was third in the survey with 9%, and no other candidate topped 5% support.

* In New Hampshire, however, a CBS News/YouGov poll showed a slightly more competitive contest, with Trump leading Haley in the state, 44% to 29%. DeSantis was third with 11%, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 10%.

* On a related note, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued a bold prediction late last week. Referring to Haley and the Granite State’s upcoming GOP primary, the outgoing governor told ABC News, “She’s gonna win in a landslide, and that’s not an exaggeration.”

* Speaking of Haley, the former ambassador has agreed to participate in a CNN-sponsored debate on Jan. 10, and given the qualification standards, this is likely to be a one-on-one debate pitting Haley against DeSantis.

* In California, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s has endorsed Assemblyman Vince Fong to fill his looming vacancy, but the California secretary of state’s office has deemed him ineligible under state election law. Fong plans to take the matter to court.

* And in a bit of a surprise, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania told NBC News, “I’m not a progressive. I just think I’m a Democrat that is very committed to choice and other things.” This appears to be at odds with what Fetterman told voters during his statewide campaign last year.