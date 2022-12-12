Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.12.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Sen. Jon Tester appeared on “Meet the Press” yesterday morning, and while the Montana Democrat said he hasn’t officially decided whether to seek another term, the incumbent also told NBC News’ Chuck Todd, “If I decide to run in this thing ... I feel good about my chances.”

* Things are likely to get a little awkward today in Indiana’s gubernatorial race: Republican Sen. Mike Braun is expected to formally announce his 2024 candidacy today, and so is Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Businessman Eric Doden, a former economic development appointee of former Gov. Mike Pence, is already in the race.

* In the wake of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin passing two weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this morning that the special election to fill the Richmond-area vacancy will be on Feb. 21.

* Speaking of unexpected elections in February, The New York Times reports today on an upcoming special election in a New Hampshire state legislative race that recently ended in an exact tie.

* Authentic, a leading digital firm working in progressive politics, has reportedly dropped Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizonan left the Democratic Party to become an independent.

* Outgoing Rep. Yvette Herrell lost her re-election campaign in New Mexico last month, but the Republican congresswoman has already filed the paperwork for a 2024 rematch against Democrat Gabriel Vasquez, who hasn’t yet been sworn into office.

* On a related note, Republican Bo Hines also lost his congressional campaign in a competitive North Carolina district, and he’s also already filed the paperwork for a 2024 rematch, hoping to again take on Democrat Wiley Nickel, who also won’t be sworn in until next month.