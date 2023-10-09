Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.9.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* To the relief of Democratic strategists, the New Mexico Supreme court ruled late last week that the state’s district map is consistent with the state constitution. New Mexico has three congressional districts, and the map was designed to help Democrats prevail in each.

* Election Day in Kentucky is four weeks from tomorrow, and the latest poll from Emerson College found incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear with a surprising large lead over Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, 49% to 33%.

* Speaking of this year’s gubernatorial races, the latest Mason-Dixon poll in Mississippi showed incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves leading Democrat Brandon Presley, 51% to 43%. The poll did not include independent Gwendolyn Gray, who might force a Nov. 28 runoff election.

* Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy director of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign in New Hampshire, has apparently parted ways with the former president’s operation. NBC News reported, “Quattrucci was near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and in August, NBC News reported that a video of Quattrucci showed him telling police officers ‘go hang yourself’ during the riot.”

* In Democratic presidential politics, Iowa has thrown in the towel and will no longer go first in the next nominating cycle. As NBC News reported, “The plans announced Friday jibe with the Democratic National Committee’s new early state plans, which will have South Carolina hold the first party-sanctioned primary next year.”

* In Ohio, J.R. Majewski’s Republican congressional campaign last year was derailed by allegations that he exaggerated his military record. Earlier this year, he launched a comeback bid, only to drop out a month later. Now, evidently, Majewski is running once again, hoping to take on incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

* Trump campaigned in Iowa over the weekend, and he spent some time telling a group of supporters that he won the state of Wisconsin in 2020. He lost the state of Wisconsin in 2020.