Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.23.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In an unusual declaration, former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN’s Jake Tapper late last week that he would, if president, deploy U.S. troops to Gaza to assist with efforts to free hostages taken by Hamas.

* In related news, Pence appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and Kristen Welker asked the Republican whether he’d end his 2024 presidential campaign if he failed to qualify for the next primary debate. He didn’t answer directly.

* On the campaign trail in Iowa late last week, former Ambassador Nikki Haley told an audience, “I’m tired of talking about a Department of Defense. I want a Department of Offense.”

* On a related note, Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are increasingly going after one another, as both vie to become Donald Trump’s principal opponent for the GOP nomination.

* In California, it was an open question as to whether Sen. Laphonza Butler would seek a full term of her own next year. Late last week, the appointed Democrat ended the speculation and said she’ll step down at the end of this Congress.

* Wealthy businessman Perry Johnson struggled for months to be seen as a credible presidential candidate, and late last week, he dropped out of the race. The Republican hinted in an NBC News interview that he might now pivot to a Senate campaign in his home state of Michigan.

* And in Maryland, the Democrats’ U.S. Senate field has gone from three competitive contenders to two: Will Jawando, who sits on the Montgomery County Council, bowed out, leaving Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to vie for the Democratic nomination.