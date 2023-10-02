Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.2.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY’s List, to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Butler, who’ll be only the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate, will be sworn in “this week.”

* In related news, while Newsom initially suggested that he only wanted a caretaker senator ahead of the 2024 race, the California Democrat reportedly walked that back, suggesting that Butler could seek a full term of her own if she chooses to.

* In New Jersey, where Rep. Andy Kim is challenging Sen. Bob Menendez in a Democratic primary, the congressman apparently raised nearly $1 million in his first seven days. It’s worth emphasizing that the incumbent hasn’t definitely said whether he’s running for a fourth term, and others might yet get into the race.

* As for Republicans in the Garden State, Rep. Jeff Van Drew — who has made the transition from moderate Democrat to conservative Republican — has reportedly launched a statewide digital ad campaign ahead of a possible U.S. Senate bid.

* Rep. Dean Phillips has served as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus, but in the wake of his fleeting flirtation with the 2024 presidential race, the Minnesota Democrat is stepping down from his House Democratic leadership position.

* Speaking of oft-criticized congressional Democrats with leadership positions, Sen. Joe Manchin appeared on Fox News and again raised the possibility of running for president next year. “Why not have options?” the West Virginia asked.

* Donald Trump has apparently ruled out former Ambassador Nikki Haley as a possible running mate. “Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job,” the former president wrote to his social media platform on Friday.

* And speaking of Trump, the Republican frontrunner is focusing some new attention on Iowa, campaigning in the Hawkeye State over the weekend. The in-person appearance coincides with the main pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., increasing its ad spending in Iowa in recent days.