IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MaddowBlog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in Washington.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in Washington, D.C., on March 30.Valerie Plesch / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.16.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Louisiana is poised to take a sharp turn in a far-right direction: Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry will succeed Democrat John Bel Edwards as governor, prevailing in the first round of multi-candidate balloting on Saturday, finishing with roughly 51% of the vote. Had Landry fallen short of 50%, he would’ve been forced into a runoff election that is now unnecessary.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign and its joint fundraising operation with the Democratic National Committee raised $71.3 million in the third quarter, spanning July through August. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-chairman of the Democratic incumbent’s campaign, told The New York Times, “It certainly exceeded our own expectations around it significantly. The fact that we’re sitting with $91 million in the bank today is really an extraordinary advantage.”

* The fundraising news has been far less encouraging for former Vice President Mike Pence. NBC News reported that the Indiana Republican raised $3.3 million in the third quarter, but his operation is down to $1.2 million cash on hand and is $620,000 in debt.

* Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t officially announced her re-election plans, but if she’s going to seek a second term, the Arizona independent has some work to do: USA Today reported that Sinema raised just $826,000 between July and September, less than half the total from the second quarter.

* In West Virginia, the latest poll from Emerson College found incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin trailing Republican Gov. Jim Justice, 41% to 28%, though nearly a third of the state’s electorate is either undecided or prepared to vote for someone else.

* In related news, Manchin continues to talk about a possible independent presidential campaign. “I’m having a hard time — I really am,” he told the Associated Press last week. “The two-party system, unless it changes, will be the downfall of our country.”

* And in Virginia, which will hold important state legislative elections three weeks from tomorrow, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has launched a six-figure ad buy, tying the state races to the chaos GOP members are creating in Congress.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."