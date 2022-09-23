Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.23.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* To get a sense of where things stand in Republican politics, consider the fact that the National Republican Senatorial Committee is now asking supporters where they want GOP governors to “ship” migrants next.

* According to a Politico report, top members of Donald Trump’s team are launching a new super PAC — dubbed MAGA, Inc. — that will “become the primary vehicle for Trump’s operation to engage in political activity in 2022.”

* In Pennsylvania, the latest Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll found Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by 11 points in the state’s gubernatorial race, but in the U.S. Senate race, the same survey found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz by only five points.

* There hasn’t been much in the way of polling in Kansas, but the latest Emerson College/The Hill survey showed incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly with a very small lead over Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 45% to 43%.

* Though Republicans still harbor hopes of turning Colorado’s U.S. Senate race into a competitive contest, the latest Emerson College/The Hill poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet leading GOP challenger Joe O’Dea, 46% to 36%.

* The latest Quinnipiac University poll in Connecticut also offered good news for two Democratic incumbents: Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Gov. Ned Lamont led their Republican rivals by identical 17-point margins.

* The New York Times had an interesting report today on a group called the States Project: “A Democratic-aligned group is investing nearly $60 million in state legislative races in five states, a significant sum in an often overlooked political arena where Democrats have struggled for decades.”

* The latest University of New Hampshire poll in the Granite State showed incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan leading Republican Don Bolduc, 49% to 41%.

* On a related note, Bolduc declared this week that he believes the recent focus on reproductive rights distracts from “the really important issues.”