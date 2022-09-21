Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.21.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race is not generally discussed as one of the nation’s most competitive, but the latest Emerson College Polling/CBS17/The Hill poll found Republican Rep. Ted Budd narrowly leading former Democratic state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, 46% to 43%.

* While the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in Georgia found Sen. Raphael Warnock trailing Republican Herschel Walker, the latest Marist poll pointed in the opposite direction, showing the Democratic incumbent leading the former football player, 47% to 42%.

* On a related note, the same poll offered Georgia Republicans better news in the gubernatorial race, with Marist showing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of Democrat Stacey Abrams, 50% to 44%.

* Speaking of Marist polling, the same outlet offered fresh evidence that Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is shaping up to be a marque contest: The latest statewide survey showed Republican J.D. Vance leading Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan by the narrowest of margins, 46% to 45%.

* Ohio’s gubernatorial race, however, is far less close: Marist found incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine with a big lead over former Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley, 55% to 37%.

* Another GOP incumbent governor who appears to be in good shape is New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu: The latest by University of New Hampshire poll found the Republican leading Tom Sherman, 55% to 37%.

* In Wisconsin, the latest Spectrum News-Siena College poll showed Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with the narrowest of leads over incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, 48% to 47%.

* As for the Badger State’s gubernatorial race, the same poll found incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers with a slightly larger advantage over Republican Tim Michels, 49% to 44%.