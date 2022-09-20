Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.20.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Texas’ gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke is running out of time to close a stubborn polling gap: The latest University of Texas poll found the former Democratic congressman trailing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by five points, while a new Dallas Morning News poll showed the incumbent governor ahead by nine points.

* The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found Republican candidates ahead in every statewide contest in Georgia this year, including the U.S. Senate race: Herschel Walker leads incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the survey, 46% to 44%.

* On a related note, the same poll showed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia, 50% to 42%.

* The news was less good for the GOP in Maryland, where a poll from Goucher College’s Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics showed Wes Moore with a 22-point lead over Republican Dan Cox in this year’s gubernatorial race.

* There has been a lot of polling in Minnesota’s gubernatorial race, which made it all the more notable to see a Minneapolis Star Tribune poll showing incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz ahead of Republican Scott Jensen, 48% to 41%.

* Meanwhile, in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, the latest Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey found incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 points, 48% to 43%.

* And in USA Today this week, columnist Jill Lawrence raised a few eyebrows with her latest piece, which argued, “Now that primary season is over there is a simple test for voters, especially Republicans and independents: If you care about the future of America, democracy and your own rights, don’t vote for Republicans. Any of them. Even the officeholders who have stood up to Donald Trump and the newcomers who pitch themselves as reality-based and results-oriented.”