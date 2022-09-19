Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.19.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national NBC News poll showed Democrats and Republicans tied on the congressional generic ballot, with both parties garnering 46% support.

* In the wake of New Hampshire’s primaries last week, the latest Emerson College poll offered good news for the incumbent: Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan led Republican Donald Bolduc, 51% to 40%.

* In related news, Bolduc was asked over the weekend about Hassan’s focus on reproductive rights. He initially suggested the Democrat’s views “are not consistent with the average Granite Stater,” before adding, “Get over it.”

* In Florida’s gubernatorial race, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is slamming Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for featuring Pastor Larry Jinks in a new campaign ad. Jinks drew rebukes in the spring for criticizing Jews for rejecting Jesus as their messiah. The pastor also criticized Pope Francis, Catholicism, and ecumenicalism.

* If Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking for ways to generate national attention for himself, he’s having some success: After putting up billboards in red states touting the Golden State’s progressive laws on reproductive rights, the California Democrat is now challenging DeSantis to a debate over immigration policy.

* In Ohio’s 9th congressional district, the Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC is running a tough new ad shining a light on Republican J.R. Majewski’s role at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Scott Clinger, a retired police officer and Marine, tells voters in the commercial that Majewski “should be in jail, not in Congress.”

* And in Virginia, the state affiliate of the Libertarian Party voted yesterday to dissolve itself, but true to form, some local activists have questioned the legitimacy of the vote.