Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.15.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There’s fresh evidence that Georgia’s gubernatorial race is tightening: The latest Quinnipiac University poll found incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading Democrat Stacey Abrams ahead by only two points, 50% to 48%.

* As for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, the same Quinnipiac poll showed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leading Republican Herschel Walker, 52% to 46%.

* The news for the GOP was better in Wisconsin, where the latest Marquette Law School poll showed Republican Sen. Ron Johnson leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 49% to 48%. Last month, the same polling outlet found Barnes leading the incumbent by seven points.

* As for Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, the same Marquette poll found incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers narrowly leading Republican Tim Michels, 47% to 44%.

* The latest national Fox News poll showed Democrats ahead of Republicans, 44% to 41%, among registered voters. Last month, the same polling outlet showed the parties tied.

* With eight weeks remaining before the midterms, the latest poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found President Joe Biden’s approval rating on the upswing: It’s now 45%, up from 36% in July.

* Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race is shaping up to be a lopsided affair: A new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston/Telemundo poll showed Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey crushing Republican Geoff Diehl, 52% to 26%.

* And speaking of New England, as recently as Tuesday, Republican congressional hopeful Karoline Leavitt referenced her work for Donald Trump in her Twitter bio, adding that she’s an “America First Candidate.” The day after the primary, the Republican removed the language.