Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.6.22

* Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election is today, and polls close at 7 p.m. eastern. The latest polling suggests incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow edge over Republican Herschel Walker, but both parties agree the contest is likely to be very close.

* On a related note, Donald Trump, who pushed Walker into the race, did not hold any public events in Georgia ahead of today’s runoff election, but the former president did schedule a “virtual rally” for the GOP nominee last night.

* Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska confirmed that he will resign on Jan. 8, timing his departure to take effect after Republican Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is sworn into office. It’s expected that the new governor will appoint outgoing Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the vacancy, and the incumbent governor confirmed this morning that he will seek the Senate seat.

* As expected, Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Republican National Lawyers Association, announced on Fox News last night that she is challenging Ronna McDaniel in the race for Republican National Committee chair. Dhillon added that the party is “tired of losing.”

* After some unnecessary drama, election officials in Arizona certified the results of this year’s balloting, even as leading Republican candidates in the state push conspiracy theories and refuse to acknowledge their defeats.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ operation has created a series of sponsorship packages surrounding his second inaugural. Politico reported that the Republican “will give up close access to donors willing to contribute between $50,000 and $1 million.”

* And speaking of the Sunshine State, retiring Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy spoke to The Orlando Sentinel last week, and the newspaper asked about rumors that she might take on Republican Sen. Rick Scott in 2024. The congresswoman didn’t say no. “I’m running through the tape in this job,” Murphy replied. “And then I’ll figure out what comes next.”