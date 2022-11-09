Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.9.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As election results continue to come in, NBC News this morning projected that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has won a third term in Wisconsin. With this in mind, the GOP would win a Senate majority if it wins two of the three races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

* Results out of Nevada, incidentally, may not be available until the weekend.

* In one of the year’s more ironic outcomes, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney largely succeeded as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the party easily exceeded expectations in this year’s midterms — but he apparently failed in his district: The New York congressman conceded defeat this morning. He’s the first DCCC chair to lose a re-election campaign since 1980.

* In Michigan, Democrats not only won each of the major statewide contests, according to local reporting, the party also appears to have flipped control of the state legislature, winning their first majorities in nearly four decades.

* On a related note, according to local reporting, Democrats also appear to have taken control of the state legislature in Minnesota.

* It was close, but NBC News projects that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has won re-election in Kansas. That said, the Associated Press has called Kansas’ attorney general race for Republican Kris Kobach.

* In judicial races, Republicans appear to have won control of the state Supreme Courts in Ohio and North Carolina, which will have broad implications, including in upcoming fights over gerrymandering.

* Despite their affiliations with Donald Trump, Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz and Michigan’s Tudor Dixon both called their respective Democratic rivals this morning to concede defeat.

* And speaking of the former president, Trump told Fox News yesterday, in reference to a possible presidential campaign from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, “I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife.”