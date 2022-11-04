Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.4.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the last Marist survey of the election cycle, the pollster found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, 51% to 45%, among likely voters. The latest Fox News poll, meanwhile, showed Fetterman ahead, 45% to 42%.

* On a related note, Oprah Winfrey, who helped make Oz a national celebrity, declared last night, “I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”

* In Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, the final SurveyUSA poll of the cycle found Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of Republican Herschel Walker, 49% to 43%, while Marist’s poll found the two candidates tied at 48% among likely voters. The latest Fox News poll, meanwhile, showed Walker inching ahead, 46% to 45%.

* Speaking of Walker, the GOP Senate hopeful, as recently as a couple of years ago, told detailed stories about having played basketball with Barack Obama. This week, however, Walker said he’s never met Obama.

* In New Hampshire, the Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with Senate Democratic leaders, has booked an additional $1.2 million worth of ads in support of Sen. Maggie Hassan’s re-election campaign. The news comes as a right-wing group called Citizens for Sanity reportedly invested $3.2 million in the Granite State in the hopes of boosting Republican Don Bolduc.

* In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the final Marist survey found Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly narrowly leading Republican Blake Masters, 50% to 47%.

* The Nevada Independent’s Jon Rolston took a look at the early voting data in the Silver State and found that if Democratic turnout does not improve quickly, the party will lose key races.

* NBC reported late yesterday that Republicans are targeting Spanish-speaking communities ahead of Election Day “with anti-LGBTQ and anti-transgender messages.”

* And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talked to the Associated Press yesterday about his expectations regarding the midterm elections. “It’s tight,” the New York Democrat said in an interview. “I believe Democrats will hold the Senate and maybe even pick up seats.”