Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.3.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country

* In Wisconsin’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the final Marquette Law School poll of the cycle found Republican Sen. Ron Johnson leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 50% to 48%. A new Spectrum News/Siena College poll found the incumbent ahead by the same margin, 47% to 45%.

* As for the Badger State’s gubernatorial race, the Marquette Law School poll found Democratic Gov. Tony Evers with the narrowest of leads over Republican Tim Michels, 47% to 46%, while Spectrum News/Siena College poll showed the incumbent up by two, 47% to 45%.

* In Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the final USA Today/Suffolk University poll of the cycle found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman clinging to a narrow lead over Republican Mehmet Oz, 47% to 45%. A new poll from Emerson College, however, showed Oz ahead, 48% to 46%.

* Bill Clinton hasn’t played too big a role in recent election cycles, but he’ll headline a rally on Saturday in support of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

* As of two weeks ago, Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he believed the GOP could end up with a 55-seat majority next year. This week, the Floridian clarified matters, saying he expects the party to end up with at least 52 seats.

* The final national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found Republicans leading Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, 49% to 46%, among those who say they definitely plan to vote. Quinnipiac showed the GOP with a similar advantage, 48% to 44%.

* In New Hampshire’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, while some recent polling has shown Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in real trouble, a UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion survey found the incumbent leading Republican Don Bolduc by 10 points.

* In Arizona and Michigan, leading GOP candidates are condemning ballot drop boxes and voting by mail, but the state Republican Parties in Arizona and Michigan are nevertheless urging local voters to utilize both options..