Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.29.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia died yesterday, following a lengthy fight with colorectal cancer. The 61-year-old Democratic congressman won re-election in a landslide a few weeks ago, and his successor will be chosen through a special election, to be set by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

* Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election is a week from today, and early, in-person voting appears to be setting turnout records.

* There hasn’t been a lot of polling in the Georgia race, but a Phillips Academy poll released yesterday showed Republican Herschel Walker narrowly leading Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, 48% to 47%. That said, Phillips Academy surveys were off in some key races this election cycle.

* In related news, Walker went several days recently without any public events, and the GOP nominee has refused to comment on Donald Trump’s dinner with antisemites at Mar-a-Lago last week.

* Speaking of the former president, Trump helped make Walker’s candidacy happen, but he’s reportedly agreed not to campaign for the former athlete in the runup to Tuesday’s election.

* In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, Republican Doug Mastriano lost badly, but The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that some of his supporters “wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.”

* And in West Virginia, where Republican Gov. Jim Justice can’t seek a third term, Republican state Rep. Moore Capito launched his gubernatorial candidacy this morning. If his name sounds familiar, it’s not your imagination: The legislator is Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s son.