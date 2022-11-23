Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.23.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Arizona’s attorney general race heads to an automatic recount, the Republican nominee, Abe Hamadeh, filed suit yesterday to challenge the preliminary results.

* Election officials in Alaska are expected to finalize the state’s results tonight after taking into account voters’ ranked choice preferences. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy appear likely to prevail.

* In Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, Republicans launched a last-ditch effort in the hopes of blocking early voting scheduled for this Saturday. Just minutes ago, they failed at the state Supreme Court.

* Speaking of the Georgia race, there are several notable new ads reaching voters right now, including a spot focused on Herschel Walker and abortion from Georgia Honor, a group tied to Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, meanwhile, has a new, minute-long, direct-to-camera ad celebrating Thanksgiving.

* On a related note, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, on the heels of the Republican’s re-election victory, appears in a new ad from the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

* As for Walker, who routinely makes on-air appearances with other Republican officials who end up doing a lot of the talking, the GOP Senate hopeful last night appeared on Fox News seated between Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.

* In Nevada, newly elected Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar told MSNBC this week that one of his top priorities is additional protections for election workers. Aguilar will take office in January.

* And the latest national poll from Quinnipiac University found 57% of Americans believe Donald Trump running for president again is a bad thing. The same data showed 27% of Republican voters coming to the same conclusion.