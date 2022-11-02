Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.2.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a ruling that could have national implications, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court yesterday ruled that state election officials should not count legitimate mail-ballots if voters forgot to write the date on the envelope.

* Speaking of the Keystone State, a new Monmouth poll, conducted after last week’s debate, showed Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 48% to 44%. The latest Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll, however, showed the two candidates tied.

* A federal judge in Arizona yesterday placed new limits on the far-right vigilantes who’ve been “monitoring” ballot drop boxes.

* In New Hampshire, the latest poll from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center found Republican Don Bolduc actually pulling ahead of incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, 48% to 47%.

* In Wisconsin, the latest Fox News poll found Republican Sen. Ron Johnson up by three over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 48% to 45%. In September, the same pollster showed the GOP incumbent up by four points.

* In Arizona, Fox News’ polling also showed Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly narrowly leading Republican Blake Masters, 47% to 45%. In September, the same pollster showed the Democratic incumbent up by six points.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, the mother of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died a day after Jan. 6, is appearing in a new ad, urging voters to reject Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

* Donald Trump argued this week that he believes the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago will lead more Hispanic voters to support Republicans. He did not appear to be kidding.

* The latest national CNN polling suggests Democrats have a problem that’s tough to fix: Many of the party’s core voters aren’t as enthusiastic about voting this year as they were in the last midterm election cycle.

* In Nevada, the latest survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now, and The Hill showed Republican Adam Laxalt with his largest lead to date over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, 50% to 45%.