Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.18.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Louisiana, Sen. Bill Cassidy clearly considered his state’s 2023 gubernatorial race, but the Republican lawmaker announced this morning that he’ll remain in the Senate.

* On Capitol Hill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal considered running for a leadership post, but the Washington state Democrat instead announced this morning that she hopes to stay on as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

* The America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded by Donald Trump’s allies, held an event yesterday at Mar-a-Lago, and Kari Lake, fresh off her defeat in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, was in attendance. The far-right Republican reportedly received a standing ovation.

* It took a while, but Democratic Rep. Katie Porter has prevailed in her tough re-election campaign in California, and her Republican rival, Scott Baugh, has conceded.

* As for those keeping an eye on Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, where right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert faced a tougher-than-expected challenge, the vote tallies now appear headed for a recount.

* With 18 days remaining before Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is accusing Herschel Walker of having “crossed a line” with comments about the senator’s family. “Why don’t he keep his own kids?” the Republican asked this week. “I want to set the record straight: My children live with me,” Warnock explained yesterday. “I am present with my children in every way that a father should be, from breakfast in the morning to bedtime prayers at night. I can’t continue to let him lie about our family.”

* And in Arizona, former Republican state Attorney General Tom Horne saw his career detailed a decade ago by an embarrassing sex scandal. This year, he made a successful comeback, narrowly defeating incumbent Kathy Hoffman to become superintendent of public instruction.