Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.17.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With just 19 days remaining before Georgia’s Senate runoff election, the Senate Democrats’ top super PAC is increasing its advertising reservations by $8.8 million, matching Republicans’ investments.

* On a related note, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock launched a new 30-second ad in Atlanta today, and it’s focused on Donald Trump’s support for Herschel Walker.

* Speaking of Georgia’s Senate race, Walker delivered remarks this week on vampires and werewolves that raised a few eyebrows.

* NBC News has projected that Rep. Karen Bass will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The Democratic congresswoman, who’ll be the first woman to serve in the office, faced a tough race against billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, who spent roughly $100 million on his campaign.

* It’s not yet official, but it looks like Pennsylvania Democrats have won a razor-thin majority in the state House for the first time in 12 years, to the delight of Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.

* Fresh off her re-election victory, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington will reportedly step down from her role as assistant Democratic leader and become Senate president pro tempore, the title given to the majority party’s longest-serving senator. (The position would ordinarily to go to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but she’s agreed to forgo the role.)

* Senate Republicans yesterday chose Sen. Steve Daines of Montana as the new chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, succeeding Sen. Rick Scott’s controversial two-year tenure.

* And despite Ohio’s transition from a battleground state to a reliably “red” state, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown told reporters this week that he intends to seek re-election next year. A sizable field of GOP challengers is expected to take shape relatively quickly.