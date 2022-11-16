Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.16.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It was close, but National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer won a competitive race yesterday to become the next House GOP whip. Rep. Elise Stefanik also overcame a challenge and will again serve as the House Republican Conference chair.

* On a related note, Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina will serve as the new chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee ahead of the 2024 elections.

* Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign has joined with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in a lawsuit challenging a state prohibition on Saturday voting.

* For his part, Herschel Walker falsely suggested yesterday that early voting won’t be part of Georgia’s Senate runoff election.

* Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested to The New York Times yesterday that he wouldn’t support his former boss’ 2024 candidacy, at least not during the Republican primaries. “I think we’ll have better choices,” he said.

* It took a few days, but in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, Republican Blake Masters yesterday conceded defeat and congratulated Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, Republican Kari Lake has reportedly not yet decided whether to accept the results of Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The race was called for Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs on Monday.

* And West Virginia, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin already has a 2024 rival: Republican Rep. Alex Mooney launched his statewide bid yesterday. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has also expressed interest in the race.